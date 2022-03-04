Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Rises By 355.0%

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.