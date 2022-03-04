Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Rises By 131.6%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the January 31st total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $22,638,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $22,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $5,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 109,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the third quarter worth $1,537,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.