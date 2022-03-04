Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declines By 46.9%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

