Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Decreases By 71.4%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Umicore from €44.00 ($49.44) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.