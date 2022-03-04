Short Interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Decreases By 61.7%

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Volcon stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Volcon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Volcon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Volcon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
