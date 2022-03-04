SIBCoin (SIB) Price Up 2,867.7% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 66.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 2,867.7% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.56 or 0.06575568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00258170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00737711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00070479 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00415177 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00294427 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,735,153 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

