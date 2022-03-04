Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.07. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

