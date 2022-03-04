Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.07. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 194 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
