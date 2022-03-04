Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.35

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
