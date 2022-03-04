Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

