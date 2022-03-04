Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 15,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.