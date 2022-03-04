Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BLCN opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter.

