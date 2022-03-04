Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BLCN opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $53.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.