SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SITE Centers worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.99 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

