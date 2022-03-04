Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 11,696 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SKX opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.