Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $150.85.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.