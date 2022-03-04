Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.