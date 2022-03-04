Smartshare Market Cap Tops $273,193.88 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $273,193.88 and $53,254.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00073097 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

