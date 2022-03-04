Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 2,031,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,552. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.