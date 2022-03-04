Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,442 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.
Shares of SNN opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.47.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.