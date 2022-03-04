Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,442 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

