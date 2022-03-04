Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.08

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.08 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 57205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

