Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $14.02 on Thursday, reaching $210.00. The company had a trading volume of 196,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.28 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

