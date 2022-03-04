Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

