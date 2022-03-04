SORA Validator Token Price Reaches $0.19 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $76,098.52 and approximately $33,443.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,501.57 or 1.00293252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00079119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022242 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015203 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars.

