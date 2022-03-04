Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.
Sosei Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sosei Group (SOLTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.