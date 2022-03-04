Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.29. 70,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,073. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.