Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.06

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 6385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

