SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.08. The company had a trading volume of 937,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

