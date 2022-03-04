SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,310,000 after acquiring an additional 123,588 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000.

Shares of EWX opened at $56.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

