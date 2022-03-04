SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,310,000 after purchasing an additional 123,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 136,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

