SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $103,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,251,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $484.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.