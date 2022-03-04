Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Downgraded by HSBC

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

