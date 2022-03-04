Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

