Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of SPLK traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.41. 144,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,181. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

