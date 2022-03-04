Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.38. 131,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,181. Splunk has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

