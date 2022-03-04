Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 648,396 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $19.10.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,903,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares during the period.
