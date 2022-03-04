Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 648,396 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,903,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

