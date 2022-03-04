Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $359,408.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00.

SPT traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 647,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,437. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.