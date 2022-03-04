SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

