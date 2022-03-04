Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $6,168,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GREE opened at $9.00 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

