Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.53 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.47%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

