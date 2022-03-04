Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at $10,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 905,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 150.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 718,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

POWW opened at $4.98 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

