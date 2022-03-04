Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,330 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

