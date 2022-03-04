Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 714 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $225.14 and a one year high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

