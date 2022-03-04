SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$26.82 and last traded at C$26.79, with a volume of 288323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

