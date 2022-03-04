STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.