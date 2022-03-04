State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 174.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,574. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

