State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $26.10 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.77. The stock had a trading volume of 67,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,594. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

