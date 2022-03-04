State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $47.13 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. 132,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.