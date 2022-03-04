State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $72,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

