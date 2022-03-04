State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde stock traded down $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.98. 119,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,870. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

