State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 105,111 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 699,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,455,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

