State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $395,343,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

